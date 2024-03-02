NFF, Wadrum Must Prepare Falcons Better To Grab Olympics Ticket

Nigeria’s women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, are the most decorated team in Africa. No club or national team has won the number of titles the Falcons have won within the same period on the continent. Between 1998 and now the Falcons have won the African Women’s Nations Cup title nine times out of the 12 editions of the tournament. In 2008 and 2012, Equatorial Guinea won while only last edition, South Africa, now a strong force, won the title in Morocco. It is always important to recall the early days of the Super Falcons on the continent. Nigeria embraced women’s football earlier before other African countries and so the Falcons had an easy ride beating teams with wide margins.

Ghana was the only country trying to compete keenly with Nigeria but they still fall sometime in semis or final against Nigeria. But gradually, other countries have been playing catch- up and today, women’s football has risen in standard. One can easily count five to six top countries in the game. South Africa, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon and Morocco are also top nations in the game now seriously challenging Nigeria’s dominance on the continent. Nigeria lost 1-0 to Morocco in the semi-final of the last AWCON and also lost to South Africa in the group stage. In the Third Place match, the country also lost to Zambia. Cameroon stopped Nigeria from featuring at the last edition of the Olympic Games football event. For the Paris 2024 Games, Nigeria only managed to edged out the Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 on aggregates.

The match ended 0-0 in Duala while Falcons won 1-0 in Abuja. Now, the final round will be against Banyana Banyana of South Africa, a team that has defeated the Falcons in the last three or four meetings starting from the 4-2 win recorded in Lagos during the Aisha Buhari football tournament. South Africa had an easy 4-0 aggregate win against Tanzania to set up the final round clash with Nigeria. It comes up in April. Falcons featured at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in Australia in 2000, Greece in 2004 and China in 2008, but have not qualified since their outing in China 16 years ago. Only two tickets are available for Africa in the 16-nation Women’s Olympics Football Tournament. This fixture is very dicey and requires a high level of preparation.

Falcons Manager, Randy Waldrum, is back with the team after his problems with the Nigeria Football Federation before the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia. This time, there is need to have a good preparation in Nigeria before the two leg encounter. Banyana Banyana have been consistent on the continent because of their youthfulness and mobility. They also have a good coach in Desire Ellis who has pronounced the crucial encounter as a do-or-die affair. Let me state clearly that the match cannot be prosecuted with a five-day camping period. There is need to set up a camp earlier and ensure a period of not less than three weeks was created for preparation.

Best of the home-based players in various domestic teams should start the camping together with age-grade stars who are also home-based. The NFF should also make efforts early enough to secure the release of top players abroad so that the players can bond and achieve better cohesion for the encounter. The edge Bayana Bayana have over Falcons in recent times has been mobility. The players can move and they are fast too. With adequate training, the Falcons will cross this hurdle with experience. It will never be easy and that is why a very deliberate effort should be made to get the Falcons ready for the match. We are just entering match but let me again repeat that this fixture cannot be prepared for in five days and the coach must be ready to also spend more time in Nigeria this time.

After missing out in the football event of the Olympic Games for 16 years, the time to return to the games is now. Nigeria had a very good outing at the World Cup beating highly rated Australia 3-2, playing draw with Canada among other inspiring result. The team lost to England after penalty shootout. It is important to join the big girls in Paris for the Olympics. Only 16 teams will feature and Nigeria can get a slot if efforts are made to nick it.