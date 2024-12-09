NFF Under EFCC Probe, NSC Confirms

Share

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over allegations of financial misappropriation.

In a press statement, the NSC clarified its involvement in the investigation, stating that it was only requested to provide relevant documents and is not the subject of the probe.

The NSC, led by Mallam Shehu Dikko as Chairman and Honourable Bukola Olopade as Director General, refuted reports suggesting that it was under investigation.

It described the headlines in some media outlets as “malicious” and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the newly established Commission.

In a statement issued by Michael Obasi, media aide to the Director General, the NSC said: “The EFCC only asked the Commission to furnish it with relevant documents concerning the Nigeria Football Federation.

For the writer to headline the story with the caption ‘EFCC is investigating the Sports Commission’ is totally false and unprofessional.”

While it refused to give details of the EFCC investigation, the NSC pledged its full cooperation with the anti-graft agency to ensure transparency and accountability in sports governance.

Sources said the EFFC demanded details of budgetary allocations, sponsorship, grants and other payments and donations that the NFF and NPFL have received in the past two years.

Last month, the Sports Stakeholders Forum in Nigeria petitioned President Bola Tinubu demanding a thorough investigation by the relevant agencies into how N20 billion released by the government for three major international tournaments was appropriated.

The petition also demanded that a probe be conducted on how FIFA and CAF grants paid to the NFF for several international competitions in the last two years were spent.

