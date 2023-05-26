Nff, Two Fa Chairmen Welcome Lagos’ New Fa Boss, Oki

The Nigeria Football Federation was represented as a new man, Fouad Oki, emerged as the new chairman of the Lagos Football Association at an elective congress. The NFF 1st Vice President, Felix Anyansi, represented the federation at the election while the Ondo State FA chairman, Dele Ajayi and Kwara chairman, Idris Musa, were both present to oversee the election which was adjudged free and fair. Speaking with New Telegraph, Dele Ajayi, said the election showed the will of Lagosians as all the former board members except one lost out at the polls.

“It was a free and fair election, it dictates what’s happening in Lagos, Lagos really wants a change and the change has really come so we are in a new dawn,” Dele Ajayi said “Real football will now begin in Lagos, we will have premier league team in Lagos so expect good things from the new board.” Meanwhile, former Secretary of the Lagos State All Progressive Congress, Fouad Oki, emerged the winner of the Lagos State Football Association after defeating the incumbent Vice Chairman, Tade Azeez, 13-1. Oki with the victory replaced former Chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, who ruled the FA for 12 years.

In the Vice Chairman position, 36 Lions’ proprietor, Liameed Ga- far, was victorious as he came out 10-4 winner against another board member of the outgoing board, Dotun Coker. Also, the new FA Chairman has been appointed a Patron of TEAM NIGERIA for the Homeless World Cup.