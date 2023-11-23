NFF Treated Me So Badly, Enyeama Reveals

Vincent Enyeama, the former Super Eagles captain, is still intensely hurt by the way he was forced out of the national team, revealing that the circumstances of his unceremonious exit completely disconnected him from Nigerian football. Enyeama, who retired from international duties in 2015 after a dispute with the Nigerian Football Federation, (NFF)said that he feels estranged from the national team, attributing his disconnection to how he was treated during his career.

Enyeama, who made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles, played in three FIFA World Cups, and won the CAF Champions League with Enyimba, disclosed that he is oblivious to the current goalkeeping challenges faced by the Nigerian national team, emphasizing that he does not follow Nigerian football.

“Honestly, I haven’t been following Nigerian football since the day I left. I was treated like an object, so I put up a wall between myself and the national team and only recently started to follow what’s happening,” said the former Enyimba goalkeeper in an interview with Hotsports NG.

“I stopped watching national team football because I was deeply hurt, but now I’m at ease. I’ve changed the chapters. I can’t really say much about the national team and the goalkeeping because I am not watching them.”