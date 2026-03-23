NFF To Set Up Electoral C’ttee, Amend Statutes As General Assembly Holds Today

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will today set up its Electoral Committee and consider key amendments to its statutes as it holds its Extraordinary General Assembly in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The football house will also deliberate on changes to its Electoral Code and Standing Orders, as part of efforts to strengthen its administrative and electoral processes.

The event is scheduled to take place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, with Governor Douye Diri expected to officially declare the assembly open.

Top government and sports officials expected at the gathering include Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; Director General of the commission, Bukola Olopade; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Abdul Ningi; and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadu.

The Extraordinary General Assembly will bring together chairmen and secretaries of football associations from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, alongside members of the NFF Executive Committee and management. Also expected are representatives of the various football leagues, the Coaches Association, Referees Association and the Players’ Union.