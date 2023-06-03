Nff To Meet President Tinubu Over Peseiro’s Unpaid Wages

Chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are toying with the idea of meeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss its financial challenges and the best way to chart a new course for the game in the country.

Sources At the Abuja Glass House exclusively revealed that the country’s football governing body will in the coming days meet the President to channel home some of its pressing needs.

Top on the agenda would be the rising cost of coach Jose Peseiro’s unpaid wages and other coaches, which has continued to create tension between the coaches and their employers. ”

I can confidently tell you that the current board of Nigeria Football Federation is very broke at the moment, and that explains why coach Jose Peseiro is still being owed till date. ”

The board is planning to meet with President Tinubu as soon as possible to discuss these financial challenges. Peseiro must be paid and hopefully, the Presidency can come to their rescue. ”

But it is crystal clear that the board cannot afford to keep paying Peseiro and the FA is planning to look inward this time around,” revealed NFF’s impeccable source.