The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, on Monday, said the federation has no immediate plans to open talks over a contract extension for Eric Chelle, despite the coach’s impressive showing at the recently concluded AFCON.

New Telegraph recalls that Chelle was appointed in January 2025 on a two-year contract, with the primary mandate of leading the Super Eagles to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

An additional reported target was a semi-final finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

While Chelle fell short of the World Cup qualification objective after the team exited during the continental playoffs, he exceeded expectations at AFCON.

Under his guidance, the Super Eagles delivered a series of commendable performances and advanced to the semi-finals, earning widespread praise.

Chelle’s Contract Extension Not On Table Yet

Following the Super Eagles’ impressive AFCON campaign, many fans have called on the NFF to show greater commitment to the Franco-Malian coach.

Those views were also echoed by team captain Wilfred Ndidi, who stressed the importance of continuity within the squad.

However, journalist Osasu Obayiuwana reports that while the federation is keen for Chelle to remain in charge, it intends to stick to the terms of his current deal and has no plans to discuss a contract renewal for at least the next six months.

“There will be no contract extension discussion with Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles head coach, for now,” Gusau was quoted as saying.

“We signed a two-year deal with him in January 2025, and he is only halfway through that contract. Discussions can begin in the final six months of the agreement.”

Despite the NFF’s stance, Chelle’s AFCON exploits have attracted interest from elsewhere on the continent. He has been linked with the Tunisia national team job and a possible return to Mali—speculation the coach has already played down.