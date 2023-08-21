NFF to backdate Peseiro’s new contract

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reached an agreement with the outof-contract Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro. He will continue working as the national team coach while the Federation sorts out his new deal which will be backdated. Peseiro’s contract expired on June 30, 2023. There are concerns about his future as he has not agreed to an extension with his employers ahead of the World Cup qualifiers which starts in October. However, New Telegraph has learnt that the coach has actually agreed in principle to continue in his role with negotiation with his employers reaching an advanced stage.

Sources in the NFF said his salary is the only grey area yet to be thrashed out; while the coach is willing to accept a cut in the $60,000 he earned in his first deal, he is reluctant to accept the figure his employers have offered for the new deal. “The NFF is currently unable to announce a new deal for Peseiro due to financial difficulties. Despite some public criticism of his work, the Federation intends to retain him and plans to discuss the matter with the new Sports Minister, John Enoh, in the coming days. They hope that the government will assume responsibility for paying Peseiro’s salary. When Peseiro signs a new contract, it will be backdated to the time the previous contract expired, that is the agreement the two parties have reached.

“The coach has continued to work; the Super Eagles have a game against Sao Tome and Principe next month which is the last match in the African Cup of Nations qualifying series, he has been monitoring the players and he is expected to submit the list for the game and hopefully, issues around his contract would have been sorted out before the match,” an official of the NFF told our correspondent.