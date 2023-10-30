NFF throws gate open for Falcons, charges team to break Olympics jinx

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that fans will watch the second leg of the second round of the 2024 Olympics qualifying match between the Super Falcons and Ethiopia at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, free of charge.

The General Secretary of the Federation, Sanusi Mohammed, said the idea behind this move is to encourage Nigerians to show up at the stadium and give maximum support to the women’s national team.

Mohammed explained that with the new government that loves and supports sports, particularly football, the federation is doing everything possible to ensure that the Super Falcons qualify for the next Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Sanusi also charged the Super Falcons to work as a team and bring their A-game to Tuesday’s tie. He reminded both the players and officials that Nigeria’s absence from the last three Women’s Olympic Football Tournaments has adversely affected the country’s standing as a leading global power in women’s football.

“The whole world still talks about how you captivated everyone at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand during the summer. The Government of Nigeria, the NFF, and all stakeholders remain very proud of you. The NFF loves you and is happy with your outing and general conduct at the World Cup, on and off the field of play.

“Now, it is time to destroy this vexed issue of the Olympics jinx. The last time you attended the Olympics was in 2008, in China. That was a long time ago. Missing three consecutive tournaments is enough; we have to take our place in Paris. I am happy with your game in Addis Ababa, and I know you have the capacity to finish off the job here in Abuja on Tuesday.”