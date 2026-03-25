NFF: The Game Is Over

For the second consecutive time since Nigeria’s debut in 1994, the Super Eagles will be World Cup absentees following a dismal run during the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. More shameful was the inability to qualify from a group that included Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Benin Republic.

After missing the Qatar 2022 edition, expectations were that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would begin preparations for the 2026 World Cup with all seriousness. It did not happen. Jose Peseiro began poorly when it was obvious that the Portuguese had little to offer. His successor, Finidi George, took time to come and by the time he quit, hopes were dim. When Eric Chelle took over, many valuable points had been lost.

However, he did prove that what the Eagles needed was a good coach. At the end of the qualifiers, South Africa bagged the automatic ticket to the World Cup while Nigeria depended on a life line. The African play-off involved Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon and Congo Democratic Republic (CDR). The Eagles qualified for the final emphatically and had less fancied Leopards to contend with. That turned out to be a heartbreak.

The Congolese advanced to the Intercontinental play-off with a 4-3 penalties victory. All the ineptitude exhibited by the NFF secretariat in the past then blew open. Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi decided to apply boardroom tactics, which is common at home. He announced his protest letter to FIFA probing the eligibility of some Congolese players. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku and Sam Moutoussamya were said to have flouted FIFA’s eligibility rule and should not have played for Congo without proper clearance.

The NFF made the world believe something good was on the way. According to Sanusi: “Right now, our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not the responsibility of FIFA to ensure that the regulations of FIFA are followed… What we are saying is that it was fraudulent.” What Sanusi did not tell Nigerians was that his protest letter was full of deceit.

There is no better way to display gross incompetence. The NFF as presently constituted, continues to deliver failure

The NFF did not pay the relevant protest fee of 1000 francs. That rendered his efforts useless because it did not follow due process. Worse still, the protest letter was null and void for it came late.

Article 8 of the FIFA World Cup Preliminary Competition Regulations states that: “Protests regarding the eligibility of players selected for matches in the preliminary competition must be submitted in writing within two hours of the match and followed by a full written report within twenty four hours”. Unfortunately, the NFF did not write a protest letter until November 28, 2025, 12 long days after the game ended on November 16, at the Crown Prince Moulay El – Hassan Stadium, Rabat.

And the protest letter did not have the relevant accompanying fee. From December 2025, the NFF and the National Sports Commission (NSC) took Nigerians for a ride assuring that they had a strong case. Hope started rising that the Eagles will be in Mexico for the Intercontinental playoff against Jamaica or New Caledonia. Even the Reggae Boyz began to rate the Super Eagles as potential opponents.

The play-off is billed to take place from March 26 to March 31 2026. After February, attention shifted to FIFA especially following Nigeria’s good outing at the African Nations Cup. It turned out to be an almost endless waiting game. The duo of Sanusi and NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko bubbled with confidence. The truth came out on March 9 but the NFF kept Nigerians in the dark. FIFA formally wrote that there was no case since the process of protest was faulty, having failed to adhere to the statutes book.

In other words, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee did not bother to look into the matter. Sanusi waited for over a week to announce that FIFA failed Nigeria. He did not say that he was at fault nor did the NFA Secretary General reveal the content of FIFA’s message which indicted his Glass House office. To further show irresponsibility, Sanusi made it clear that he was going to appeal the decision. “I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision,” he said. There is no better way to display gross incompetence.

The NFF as presently constituted, continues to deliver failure. There have been allegations of mismanagement of FIFA grants and other forms of sleaze. Many court cases are hanging on the neck of the NFF. President Bola Tinubu has shown capacity to improve sports with incentives. He should be concerned that the Nigerian League which was one of the best in Africa is now low class. Sanusi has overstayed his welcome and has to move on. We call for a change now.