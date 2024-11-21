NFF, SWAN Mourn New Telegraph’s Former Deputy Sports Editor

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have mourned the passing away of New Telegraph’s former Deputy Sports Editor, Dapo Sotuminu, whose unfortunate death occurred in yesterday morning in Lagos after a brief illness.

According to the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi: “This is shocking. I have known Dapo for more than two decades and have always been impressed with his zest for thoroughness and of course, his passion for women’s football from the beginning of the game in Nigeria.

“Words are not enough to describe his stature as a professional and someone who showed immense respect and regard to fellow professionals and other human beings.

We pray that the Almighty will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, friends and the sports-writing fraternity the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

In the same vein, the Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, said the loss strikes the heart of the association and serves as a painful reminder of the toll taken on the journalism and sports com – munity.

“Sotuminu’s untimely departure is a case of one too many as we battle with the death of another member, Adeyinka Adebayo,” he said. “This will surely leave an indelible mark on Lagos SWAN and its members.”

