NFF Statute Amendments: Stakeholders Kick, Reject Bayelsa Decisions

Fresh crisis is brewing in Nigerian football as stakeholders under the aegis of the Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reform Concepts have rejected the proposed amendments to the statutes of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), describing the process as a “charade” that cannot stand.

In a strongly worded statement issued yesterday, the group, led by its Chairman, Harrison Jalla, faulted the congress held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, accusing State Football Association chairmen of manipulating proceedings to retain their grip on the game.

The group alleged that the congress was deliberately expanded and voting structures altered to favour entrenched interests, warning that such moves would be resisted by critical stakeholders determined to reposition Nigerian football.

According to Jalla, the amendments were merely cosmetic and failed to address fundamental governance issues within the NFF.

“Yesterday’s charade in Yenagoa cannot stand. How long will the NFF, driven by State FA chairmen, continue to go on a frolic of their own?” the statement read.

“The FA chairmen who went to Bayelsa to manipulate their one-member congress, allocate votes, and enlarge congress while retaining their control should know that the game is over. As critical stakeholders, we will not allow our football to be run in this old-fashioned way any longer.