NFF, Socieded trade blames over Umar’s injury

There appears to be a standoff between the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) and Spanish outfit Real Sociedad over the purported injury to Sadiq Umar after the striker was named in the La Liga club squad to face Osasuna today, less than 48 hours after leaving the camp of the Super Eagles. Nigerians were left bemused after a video of the striker training just hours after leaving the Eagles camp. Sadiq was among Nigeria’s 25-man team for the competition but left owing to a knee injury he got in a pre-tournament match against Guinea. The Eagles medical team announced the player would be out of action for three weeks which effectively ruled him out of competition. However, Nigerians have now been left shocked when the Spanish club listed the forward in their team for today’s La Liga tie with Osasuna. The club had earlier announced they accepted Umar back in the squad based on medical reports but their assessment showed the player is good to return to action soon. The NFF has come under criticism over the incident with many fans questioning the professionalism of the Eagles medical team.

However, the NFF dismissed reports of unprofessionalism in Sadiq’s case. In a statement, the football body described the reports as “conspiracy theories, incorrect assumptions and unbecoming insinuations,” the statement read. “The player, Umar, was okay when he arrived at camp; he had to undergo the standard pre-competition medical assessment and he was good. He started to train with the team. Unfortunately, he copped an injury on the back of his left knee during our friendly match against Guinea in Abu Dhabi on 8th January, which led to a penalty against our opponents. The medical team advised that he substituted, as a cautionary measure, but he said he was fine and could continue the game. “At half-time, he said he reiterated that he was good to continue playing, and he played the entire 90 minutes. However, the following day, he woke up to see the knee swelling, and the medical team had to apply ice which is the normal thing. “