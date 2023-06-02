Nff Shouldn’t Renew Peseiro’s Contract

Former national team winger, Tijani Ba- bangida, has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) believes will not renew the contract of current coach of the team, Jose Peseiro, when it expires this month.

The Portuguese was appointed in May last year on a one-year contract and the deal was with an option of two-year extension if the team wins the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations originally scheduled for June but later postponed to 2024, meaning the contract would have expired before the start of the AFCON.

There have been calls for the coach to be replaced as he has not been fairing well with the national team since taking over as the coach. According to Babangida, the NFF should let go of Peseiro and settle for an indigenous coach to steer the wheel of the team.

“Well, Peseiro is going because if you see the records of his performances, I don’t think the NFF are going to renew his contract,” he said. “For now, we don’t know who they have in mind to replace him, but for me I hope we can settle for our own local coach.

“If they can bring back (Sunday) Oliseh, he can do the job, he is a very good coach, but there are few others too like (Emmanuel) Amuneke, he can do the job too.

However, if we are going to settle for a local coach, then Oliseh is ahead.” Since his appointment as the Super Eagles coach, Peseiro, who reportedly earns $70,000 monthly, has only won three of their eight games, losing the remaining five, with the side scoring 15 goals and conceding 11.

It was also under him that the Eagles recorded their worst run in 42 years as the three-time Africa champions lost four consecutive games, including a shock 1-0 defeat to minnows and 118th-ranked Guinea-Bissau in Abuja last March in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.