NFF Should Have Protested Against Lesotho, Zimbabwe Playing In South Africa – Akpoborie

Former Super Eagles forward, Jonathan Akpoborie, has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for failing to protest against Lesotho and Zimbabwe playing their home World Cup qualifiers in South Africa, describing it as a serious oversight that may have affected Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, the former international expressed shock that the NFF allowed such a situation to go unchallenged. “South Africa are hosting three different national teams for World Cup qualifiers – their own team, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

That means they’ve practically played multiple away games on home soil,” Akpoborie said. “That is something the NFF should never have agreed to in the first place.” He argued that had Nigeria taken the matter up with FIFA, the global football body could have stepped in to find neutral venues for Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

“If I were in the NFF, that would never have happened. It’s unfair, and I don’t understand why we just kept quiet about it,” he added. Akpoborie, who featured at the 1998 World Cup for Nigeria, said the issue is only one part of a larger problem of poor administration within the NFF.

“It’s disgraceful that Nigeria is struggling to qualify for the World Cup again. And no, it’s not just the players’ fault. The bigger issue is bad organisation by those in charge,” he said. According to him, the NFF continues to fail in creating the right environment for success, and the players end up paying the price. “These players are used to well-organised systems at their clubs in Europe. But when they come to the national team, it’s chaos. Nothing is structured. And then we expect miracles,” he said.