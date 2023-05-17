NFF shortlists five coaches as Peseiro’s replacement

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro will leave his role at the expiration of his current deal as his employers the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has shortlisted five coaches as his replacement.

The Portuguese took over the team in June 2022 from Augustine Eguavoen after the caretaker coach failed to steer Nigeria to the World Cup. His current contract will expire at the end of the month but he is entitled to a further one-year deal as his contract stipulates.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the clauses in the coach’s contract state that he would be given a new one-year deal if he wins the African Cup of Nations but the NFF had been thrown into a dilemma following the postponement of the competition from this June to 2024. However, reports have emerged that the NFF had taken the decision to allow the coach to walk away at the end of his contract following strings of unsatisfactory results.

The Nigerian national team has not been playing at its best under the former Sporting CP boss, losing six games and winning three of eight. According to a recent OGN report, the 63-year-old could be overseeing the Super Eagles’ last matches in June if his contract with the Nigerian football federation is not renewed. The source further stated that two Nigerian coaches, particularly Salisu Yusuf, the head coach of the Nigeria Under-23 team, and three international coaches have been suggested to replace the gaffer.

The former Venezuelan head coach will manage the 2013 AFCON winners through the last AFCON qualification games, which OGN claimed may be his final matches. Rumours suggested that the native of Portugal could be having a contractual dispute with the Nigerian football organisation, but neither party has responded to the rumours.