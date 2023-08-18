NFF Set To Drag Sponsor To Court For Default

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is considering taking legal action against Aiteo Group Limited, one of its sponsors, if it does not pay the outstanding sponsorship fee of N1 billion owed for the past two years.

At a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Sports in Abuja, NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusua explained the dire financial situation of the federation, which has prevented it from paying its coaches and staff due to the failure of some sponsors to fulfil their contractual obligations.

“We did not receive any money from Aiteo Group Limited for two years now,” he said He further stated that the Federation has initiated moves to recover the sponsorship money from Aiteo Group Limited.

“Our consultant and lawyers are in talks with Aiteo to pay us, we have even offered them to pay 50 percent of the sponsorship money,” Gusau said. “The lockdown caused by COVID-19 and the oil spill in Bayelsa State may have affected the company’s finances and that’s why we offered them a 50% payment plan. Aiteo Group Limited has a financial obligation of N2.5 billion for a period of five years with the NFF.

However, when questioned by the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Honourable Ekene Adams, about whether the Federation had taken legal action against Aiteo, the NFF President stated that they had not.