NFF Set To Decamp CHAN Eagles As CAF Postpones Tourney

The Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) is set to release all the players in the Super Eagles B camp currently training at the Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State, as the Confederation of Africain Football (CAF) yesterday announced the postponement of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 to August 2025.

Despite the arrival of the new Super Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, at the team’s camp, the coach, uncortunately, will not be able to spend time with the team as the postponement was announced just minutes after his arrival alongside the Technical Director of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen.

In the press release, CAF said: “Good progress had been made in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda with the construction and upgrading of stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities for the hosting of a successful tournament.”

