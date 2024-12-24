NFF Set For Bumper 2025 As FG Earmarks N6bn For AFCON, AWCON

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may not have a problem with funding to prosecute major tournaments in the coming year as the Federal Government has earmarked N6 billion to support the country’s participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The amount is captured in the 2025 budget as seen by our correspondent and it will also cover all other major international competitions Nigeria has qualified for in 2025 including U-20 AFCON and women’s tournaments.

This development is part of a broader N94.9billion sports budget announced under President Bola Tinubu’s administration for next year.

Both the Eagles and Falcons have qualified for their respective continental tournaments and the funds will cover logistics, training camps, and other essential requirem e n t s to boost their performance on the continental stage.

The N6 billion allocation for the AFCON and AWCON marks one of the largest financial commitments to football in recent years.

The Super Eagles, threetime AFCON champions, will be looking to reclaim their dominance in Africa, while the Super Falcons, record-holders in AWCON victories, aim to cement their legacy as Africa’s premier women’s football team.

In addition to the support for football, the Federal Government has also allocated N1.564 billion for Nigeria’s preparations and qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

