NFF Rules Out W’Cup Playoffs With Venezuela, Colombia Friendlies

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may have quietly accepted that the Super Eagles could miss out on a place in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers playoffs, as the football body has confirmed plans for the team to play international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States this November— the same period reserved for the playoff matches.

This decision suggests that the NFF is already exploring alternative engage- ments for the national team in case they fail to secure the automatic qualification ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a statement released by the NFF, the Eagles will take on Venezuela on Friday, November 14, at Shell Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kick-off is 8 pm local time.

Four days later, on Tuesday, November 18, they will face Colombia at Citi Field in New York, also at 8 pm Eastern Time (1 am on 19th November in Nigeria). These fixtures, arranged by the NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, have sparked speculation that the football body may no longer be hopeful of Nigeria qualifying for the World Cup.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the final playoff round for World Cup qualification is scheduled to take place between 10 and 18 November — the same window Nigeria is using to play friendlies in the USA.