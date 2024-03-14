NFF Rules Out Consortium Arrangement

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided not to select a consortium arrangement for the technical crew of the Super Eagles. Instead, the soccer body will empower the next national team coach to assemble his own backroom staff. This decision comes as over 500 coaches have applied for the vacant positions in Super Eagles and Golden Eaglets.

There have been suggestions that whoever becomes the head of the coaching crew will work with other assistants appointed by the Federation in a consortium arrangement. However, sources within the organisation have confirmed that the NFF will not appoint any assistants for the incoming coach, which is a clear departure from the usual practice. The NFF plans to name a replacement for Jose Peseiro next month in time for two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin in June. Sources further indicate that more than 95% of the 500 football experts who applied for the two jobs are indigenous coaches, spanning across Nigeria and even the diaspora.

“The last time I checked, I can tell you that over 500 coaches have applied to become the Head coach of the Super Eagles and Golden Eaglets respectively. “It’s noteworthy that many Nigerian coaches, whether based in the country or abroad, have expressed keen interest in these two vacant positions,” the official continued. “We remain hopeful that the eventual chosen candidates will elevate Nigerian football to new heights,” he added optimistically,” a source told totorinews.com Among the prominent names vying for the Head Coach position of the Super Eagles are Finidi George, Emmanuel Amunike, Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh, Donald Malomo-Paris, and Salisu Yusuf. Tuesday was the deadline for submission of applications from qualified coaches for the country’s top post.