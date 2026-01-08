NFF Reveals Cause Of Super Eagles’ Unpaid Bonuses

With the Super Eagles threatening to boycott training ahead of their 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal against Algeria, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has explained why players’ bonuses remain unpaid, aiming to ease tensions ahead of the crucial clash.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian team are grappling with an off-field distraction at the AFCON, as reports of unpaid win bonuses threaten to trigger a player boycott.

The situation emerged just days after Nigeria’s commanding 4–0 win over Mozambique booked them a quarter-final meeting with Algeria.

With tensions mounting within the squad, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has now provided an explanation for the delayed payments.

Players Threaten Boycott Over Unpaid Win Bonuses

New Telegraph report that Super Eagles players and coaching staff have yet to receive win bonuses for four AFCON 2025 matches, including victories against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Mozambique.

Nigeria topped Group C with a perfect record and then advanced past Mozambique in the Round of 16, but the promised win bonuses reportedly remain unpaid.

Sources indicate that while the squad remains focused on the tournament, players have drawn a line, threatening to skip training or travel to Marrakech if the issue is not addressed.

The situation has raised concerns of a possible boycott ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes quarter-final against Algeria, a fixture steeped in historical significance for Nigeria.

Reports suggest frustration within the camp, with players noting that assurances of timely payments were made before the tournament, making the delay particularly troubling at this critical stage.

NFF Explain Delay As CBN Processes Payments

In response to the growing controversy, the NFF has clarified that the players’ bonuses are already being processed.

Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju, also known as Oganla Media, reported that a senior NFF official confirmed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is managing the payments.

The official stated that the funds have been released and are now being processed directly into the bank accounts of players and staff.

The NFF assured that all outstanding bonuses will be fully paid once the banking process is complete.

With the Super Eagles set to face Algeria in Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, the federation will hope the matter is resolved quickly to avoid distractions and allow Eric Chelle’s side to focus on their quest for AFCON glory.