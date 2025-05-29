NFF Reinforces S’Falcons Technical Crew Ahead Of 2024 WAFCON

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has bolstered the Super Falcons’ technical crew with the strategic return of Swedish fitness trainer, Per Karlsson, ahead of the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

As the Super Falcons intensify their preparations for the prestigious continental tournament, the reappointment of Karlsson is seen as a major boost to the team’s conditioning and performance plans.

Karlsson, a former hammer throw athlete, previously served as the fitness trainer under ex-head coach Thomas Dennerby, and was instrumental during that tenure in raising the team’s physical standards.

READ ALSO:

Now reunited with the squad, Karlsson will work closely with interim head coach Justine Madugu, focusing on enhancing player fitness and injury prevention ahead of a packed schedule.

The Super Falcons, nine-time African champions, have been drawn in Group B alongside Botswana, Tunisia, and Algeria for WAFCON 2024.

The team is also set to play a double-header friendly against regional rivals, the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, on May 30 and June 2, 2025, as part of their final tune-up matches.

With Karlsson’s experience and proven track record, the NFF is confident in the team’s readiness to challenge for a record-extending 10th African title.

Share