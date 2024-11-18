New Telegraph

November 18, 2024
NFF Promises Eagles 10% Of Outstanding Monies

NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau has promised the Super Eagles will be paid 10% of their outstanding payments no later than next month.

The Super Eagles expressed their disappointment that they have not been paid allowances and bonuses with some of these monies dating as far back as 2020.

The players said this has caused them to lack the motivation to play for the national team. This was at a meeting in Abidjan, Cote d’ivoire with Gusau. The NFF boss has now given the team a commitment that due to the poor finances of the NFF, they will receive 10% of these monies in the new month.

However, close watchers have been left stunned by the rationale behind this payment even after the Federal Government of Nigeria paid N17 billion to the NFF to offset the debts owed the Super Eagles as well as the Flying Eagles, Falconets and the Golden Eaglets that go back several years.

