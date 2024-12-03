NFF President Vows To Boost Female Football

Share

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has outlined exciting plans to enhance support for women’s football in Nigeria, including encouraging NPFL clubs to own female clubs.

Ibrahim Gusau made this known in light of the Super Falcons’ commendable performance in their recent match against France, which ended in a 2-1 loss.

After the match in Angers, Gusau praised the team’s determination and skill, despite the absence of key players like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Deborah Abiodun.

“We assure the Nigerian public that during every international window, we will strive to organize high-quality matches. This game allowed us to spotlight some promising talents from our local leagues, who showcased their abilities exceptionally well,” he stated.

Under the leadership of interim coach Justin Madugu, the Falcons exhibited remarkable resilience against a strong French team, with Ifeoma Onumonu scoring Nigeria’s sole goal after the hosts had established a two-goal lead through Eugenie Le Sommer and Amel Majri.

Gusau expressed his optimism for the future, saying, “I am thrilled with the girls’ performance, and with continued support, we will prepare effectively for the WAFCON in Morocco.”

In his vision for the future, Gusau announced a transformative initiative aimed at advancing women’s football in Nigeria. This includes a policy that would require Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs to develop women’s teams, aligning with global trends in the sport.

“We recognize the need for greater investment in women’s football, and our policy will encourage local clubs to establish female counterparts. This is essential for nurturing talent and ensuring our young players receive the exposure they deserve,” he explained.

By implementing this proposed policy, the NFF aims to significantly improve the landscape of women’s football in Nigeria.

Ibrahim Gusau believes that as NPFL clubs introduce women’s teams, it will create ample opportunities for young female athletes to shine on both national and international stages.

With the promising performance against France, there is growing optimism for the Super Falcons as they set their sights on reclaiming their title at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

