NFF President Responds To Reported Moroccan FA Conflict

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has addressed reports of a heated row with Moroccan FA chief and CAF Vice-President, Fouzi Lekjaa, following Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Speaking after the reports circulated on social media, the NFF President described the allegations as false and baseless.

Gusau clarified that there was no confrontation or exchange of insults between him and the Moroccan football chief.

“I really don’t know where the report is coming from,” Gusau said in a statement released by NFF comms.

“Nigeria and Morocco have very cordial relationships in football and even at the level of government. Personally, I have always had a good relationship with Mr Lekjaa.”

The NFF president emphasised that the alleged incident never took place, adding that those spreading the story were sharing false information.

He also firmly denied making any comments about the officiating, either before or after the match.

“Before the match, I publicly made it known that the NFF was not apprehensive about the officiating,” he explained. “After the match, I made no comments whatsoever.

“I am totally bemused at where the reporter got his story that Mr Lekjaa and I engaged in a shouting match because of my comments on the officiating.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the semi-final and debates among fans over refereeing decisions, Gusau maintained a conciliatory tone and praised the tournament organisers.

“As far as the NFF is concerned, we only have praises for the Morocco Football Federation, the Local Organising Committee, the Government of Morocco and the Confederation of African Football for organising a very successful AFCON,” he said.

He added that the tournament delivered all the glamour and excitement expected of Africa’s flagship competition and would be remembered for years to come.