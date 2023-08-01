NFF President Lauds Diri’s Contribution To Football Development

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has praised the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his “outstanding contributions” to the growth of grassroots football in Nigeria.

The NFF boss urged other Nigerian leaders to emulate the Bayelsa governor in developing football and other sports in general.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a statement issued on Monday, quoted Gusau as stating this when he led a delegation of the federation on a courtesy visit shortly after witnessing the finals of the Bayelsa Governor’s Prosperity Cup competition held at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, on Sunday.

He said it was the first of its kind to have 214 teams and more than 5,000 players participate in one football tournament, adding that the NFF had no choice but to grace the grand finale.

While assuring the state government of the federation’s partnership in subsequent editions, Gusau described sports as a business venture in which huge investments must not go in vain.

The NFF president alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian National League (NNL), Mr George Aluo, presented an award to Governor Diri for promoting grassroots football in the state.

He said: “We believe there was a need to come and thank you for what you have been doing for football, especially at the grassroots level. That was why we decided to celebrate with you in this important final.