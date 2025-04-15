Share

President of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has expressed satisfaction with the leadership of the Nigeria National League, applauding the board’s seamless organisation of the country’s second-tier football competition.

Gusau, who was represented by NFF’s First Vice President, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, gave this commendation on Tuesday during the third edition of the NNL Monthly Awards in Abuja.

He praised the NNL Chairman, George Aluo, and his team for steering the league towards what he described as a new era of professionalism and transparency.

“The league has taken a new shape under George Aluo’s leadership,” Gusau said, noting that the introduction of the Monthly Awards has raised competitiveness and improved the quality of officiating, player performance and overall management.

In his address, Aluo described the awards as a platform to reward excellence across the league.

According to him, players, coaches, referees and clubs who distinguish themselves each month are recognised for their efforts in lifting the profile of the NNL, which he referred to as the “most important league in Nigeria.”

He also lauded the NFF president for granting the NNL board the freedom to execute its vision, adding that Gusau’s support has been crucial to the league’s progress this season.

Highlighting the NNL’s growing strength, Aluo pointed to the performance of its clubs in the ongoing President Federation Cup, where second-tier teams have upset their Premier League counterparts.

“Exceptional achievements are within our reach when we stand tall on a foundation of personal integrity, hard work and unwavering determination,” Aluo said.

The NNL chairman stressed the importance of nurturing young talents and reaffirmed the board’s commitment to ensuring the league continues to serve as a reliable pathway for players and officials aiming to reach the highest levels of Nigerian football.

