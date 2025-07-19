NFF President Hails Mutfwang’s Transformational Strides In Sports

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Malam Ibrahim Gusau, has applauded the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, for his visionary leadership and commitment to revamping sports infrastructure in the state.

Malam Gusau, who joined Governor Caleb Mutfwang accompanied by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports Ibrahim Ashoms and Commissioner of Housing Sylvanus Dongtoe for an on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing renovation works at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, expressed deep admiration for the progress and quality of work. He described the project as “far beyond expectations.”

“What I have seen here is not just impressive, it is a bold step towards reclaiming Plateau’s historic place in Nigerian football.

“I decided to come personally after receiving multiple positive reports, and I must say, I’m truly overwhelmed. I didn’t expect the work to be this massive. The quality is exceptional, and I commend Governor Mutfwang wholeheartedly.”

The NFF President further assured the state of the Federation’s full support, pledging to facilitate the return of national and international football matches to Jos as soon as the facility is completed.

“There’s absolutely no reason why the national team won’t play here once this stadium is ready. That’s a promise. And as long as the Governor keeps his word and I have no doubt he will, we at the NFF will fulfill ours,” Gusau assured.

He also hinted at the Federation’s interest in partnering with the Plateau State Government to resuscitate the Zaria Road Stadium, positioning it to host elite matches, including Super Eagles games. He called on football enthusiasts across the state to support Governor Mutfwang’s sports renaissance, which he said is reviving both grassroots and professional football.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, Governor Caleb Mutfwang emphasized that the stadium redevelopment is a strategic step aimed at repositioning Plateau as a premier hub for football in Nigeria.

“We embarked on this project to elevate the status of football in Plateau State. Our aspiration is to host top-tier competitions, including CAF matches, right here at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium,” the Governor said.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the stadium by November 2025, expressing optimism that the project would mark a turning point for sports development in the state.

“The projected completion by November, coupled with the visit by the NFF President, signals a new era of synergy between the state and national football authorities, anchored on infrastructure, vision, and commitment,” he concluded.