NFF President, Gusau, Promises Bright 2025 For Nigerian Football

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has assured Nigerians that the country’s national football teams will be well-prepared to bring pride and joy to the nation in 2025.

Reflecting on 2024 and looking ahead to 2025, Gusau expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles B team’s dominant victory over Ghana’s Black Galaxies, which secured their spot in the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

He said the NFF is focused on preparing all national teams to compete and win at major tournaments, rather than merely participating. “The days of Nigerian teams attending tournaments just to take part are over,” Gusau said.

“Our goal is to make our teams serious contenders by ensuring they are well-prepared before qualifiers and competitions.

For example, I pushed for the Super Eagles B to start their training camp early, and we saw the result in their game against Ghana.” He added that with only one month left before CHAN, the team would immediately return to camp for final preparations.

Looking back at 2024, Gusau acknowledged some strong performances from Nigeria’s teams but admitted concerns about the Super Eagles’ struggles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“We aim to rebuild the Super Eagles squad that made us proud at AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, where they came close to winning the trophy.

If we can get the team back to that level, we’re confident we can win the remaining six World Cup qualifiers and secure a spot in the tournament.

This will also give us momentum for a great performance at AFCON in Morocco later in the year.”

On the Super Falcons, who ended 2024 as Africa’s top-ranked women’s team, Gusau promised they would receive the support needed to reclaim the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.

