NFF Plans To Hire Two Flights For Must-Win Rwanda Tie

SCORENigeria has learnt that two special flights will leave for Rwanda for the Super Eagles must-win 2026 World Cup qualifier on matchday Friday.

The main flight carrying 150 people will depart from Lagos, while a smaller aircraft will take off from Abuja, all on same day.

The Lagos flight will have at least 90 supporters and will head back immediately after the match.

The smaller aircraft will stay back in Rwanda and fly the Super Eagles squad to Uyo Saturday because it cannot land at the airport in the night. Officials said a chartered flight to Rwanda could cost N200 million.

