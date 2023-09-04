NFF, Peseiro agree on new contract after accepting pay cut

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday announced that Jose Peseiro will continue as the Super Eagles coach after he agreed on a pay cut. The Federation announced this in a press statement by its Media Director Ademola Olajire.

Olajire said the new deal also meant that the Portuguese would lead the team to the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Cote d’Ivoire next January. He will also be in charge of the Super Eagles B – the home-based professionals, who contest the biennial African Nations Championship.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the coach was on a $70,000-a-month deal and the NFF was pushing for a pay cut that will see him earn $50,000. Our correspondent had reported the coach agreed on a pay cut but was insisting on $60,000 and the Federation issued a three-day ultimatum for him to either accept the deal or forget about the job.

However, the impasse has now been rested after the NFF announced the coach will be in charge of the squad for the dead rubber AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome this weekend. The coach has therefore been handed the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to at least the semifinals of the next AFCON to deserve another extension.

Peseiro has steered the Super Eagles through the qualifiers and to a ticket with a match to spare, including a 10-0 record international win against Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco, in June 2022.