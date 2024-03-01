NFF Opens Contract Negotiations With Peseiro

…As Algeria Finally Snubs Eagles Coach

Portuguese Insists Assistant Must Be Paid

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has begun formal contract negotiations with Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro. Peseiro’s previous contract expired at the end of February, and he has received offers from other teams, including Algeria and Zamalek of Egypt. Despite a reduction in salary from $70,000 to $50,000, Peseiro agreed to lead the Super Eagles to the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a mandate to reach at least the semifinals.

He exceeded expectations by guiding the team to the final, which they lost to hosts Cote d’Ivoire. This success consequently in- creased his market value, leading to discussions with NFF regarding a potential contract extension. However, the Federation has offered Peseiro a salary of $50,000, which he is willing to accept despite receiving more lucrative offers elsewhere.

His primary demand is the full absorption of his main assistant, Acacio Santos, into the national team’s backroom staff. Santos played a key role in the Super Eagles’ journey to the AFCON Final and is regarded as Peseiro’s top collaborator. Currently, Peseiro covers the expenses of Santos and other assistants from his own salary. Additionally, Peseiro’s son served as the team’s video analyst, and he also brought along a goalkeeper trainer and a fitness trainer.

Peseiro had confirmed he had received at least six job offers, but he was keen on the offer from the Algerian Football Federation, who have now confirmed the appointment of Vladimir Petkovic as the coach of the Desert Foxes, effectively ending Peseiro’s dream.