NFF Official: Govt To Decide Peseiro’s Fate

The Chairman of the NFF Technical Com mittee, Sherif Inuwa Ahlan, has stated that the Federal Gov- ernment will decide on whether or not to retain Jose Peseiro as the coach of the Super Eagles. Peseiro’s contract with the NFF ended with the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, where Nigeria reached the championship game.

Inuwa noted that the board will meet next week to review the country’s performance at the tournament and make recommendations to the supervising sports ministry headed by John Enoh. “Peseiro is a national project not only NFF project.

Our duty is to recommend and forward to the Sports Ministry and whatever decision is taken, our duty is to implement,” Sherif Inuwa told Prompt News “So far the Federation has a good working relationship with the minister and the minister is in charge of sports in the country. His decisions and advice must be respected. He is our father, we must consult him in any of our policies for proper guidance.”

He said he was impressed by the Super Eagles at the AFCON even though they failed to win the trophy. “I am impressed with our boys, they showed commitment, focus and confidence,” he said.

“Frankly nobody gave the Eagles a chance to go beyond the first round, especially after our first group match against Equatorial Guinea which ended a goal a peace. “But as the game progressed, confidence and hope began to rise for Nigerians. Football is a religion in Nigeria and we must do everything to protect it being a symbol of our common unity.”