NFF offers Peseiro two-year contract

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly offered a two-year contract extension to the coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, following the team’s impressive performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations. Peseiro’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the competition in Cote d’Ivoire.

Prior to the AFCON, there were speculations about Peseiro’s future with the team, fueled by the team’s less-than-ideal start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Peseiro’s initial one-year contract expired last July, and a new deal was eventually agreed upon, covering specifically the AFCON period.

However, the extended negotiations were marked by the Federation proposing a revised contract that included a salary cut, reducing the coach’s earnings from $70,000 to $60,000. Despite the NFF’s eagerness to retain Peseiro, financial constraints have necessitated the significant salary adjustment proposal, and this has left the coach dissatisfied.

While there are whispers of potential alternative job offers for the Portuguese coach, particularly from Egypt, it remains uncertain whether he will sign the new deal, a source told our correspondent. “The decision to offer the coach a new two-year contract after he met the ultimatum of a semi-final at AFCON has been talked up by the NFF.

However, the ball is now in the coach’s court to decide. It is very unlikely that he will sign the contract due to the pay cut. He feels he should get an improved salary, and the deduction is not an appreciation of the work he has been doing with the team. The coach is being courted by some clubs, especially in North Africa. If he wins AFCON, he may leave the Eagles.” a source said.