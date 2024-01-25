NFF Offered Me New Contract But I Rejected It, I’m Leaving After AFCON, Peseiro Reveals

Coach Defends Tactics, and Insists He Picks Best Team Every Time

Super Eagles coach has confirmed that he will not be in charge of the national team after the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, as he has rejected a contract renewal deal from the Nigeria Foot- ball Federation, (NFF). The coach has a contract that will expire at the end of the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire as the short deal he recently signed with the Federation covered just the period of the tournament.

The initial contract had stipulated that he would get a renewal if he got to at least the semifinal of AFCON. The President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, said at a forum on the eve of AFCON that his Federation had refused to offer the coach a new deal. However, Peseiro told sporttvportugal in an interview monitored by our correspondent that he was the one who actually turned down the opportunity to continue as Eagles coach.

“Am I going to continue leading the national team? I have a contract until the end of CAN. They have already offered me a contract renewal but I didn’t want to,” he told sporttv- portugal. Peseiro has guided the Eagles to the second round of 2023 AFCON but the performance of the team has not impressed many Nigerians and many of them blamed the coach’s tactics. Peseiro defended his tactical ap- proach claiming it is the best way his side can play for now.

“I have the obligation to do what is right for my team, pick the best formation and how best we can win games,” he said. “The most important thing is for my players to believe in our strategy. They believe in what we are doing and have done well so far. “If you remember at the last AFCON, Senegal didn’t score too many goals in the group stage. “We are not scoring too many goals but we are winning. I prefer to continue like this and reach the final.”