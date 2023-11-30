NFF Must Revamp League To Strengthen Eagles, Says Okpara

Former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, has said that for the national team to start performing well, there is a need to infuse some of the home-based players into the squad, and to achieve that, something drastic must be done about the Nigeria Premier Football League so as to be able to produce talents that are good enough for the Eagles.

Speaking with our correspondent, the former PSG defender said they were able to perform well during their days because they started back at home and knew the implication of a poor performance for the Eagles, which could attract praise or wrath from the fans. He added that the current players lack such a mentality because most of them don’t have their roots in the country.

“We had that mentality when coming back home to play, but they don’t have it,” he said. “This is the problem we are having, and our league is not well structured. God rest his soul, Thompson Oliha, was one of the few players while playing at home still benching those coming from abroad because the league was well structured at the time.”

He accused the clubs in the league of trying to pay referees to favour them, which most times doesn’t allow the best team to win a game in the league. Okpara added that if the clubs decided to stay away from such acts, the league would be competitive again and good players would come out of it, which would be a plus for the Super Eagles.

“Our major problem is that we have to do something about our league. If a referee approaches you to manipulate the match for you and you refuse, he will leave and go to the other team, and if the other side refuses too, what is he going to do? Nothing. There will be a perfect game for both teams. Real club sides should avoid referees whenever they come.

“They should stop bribing the referees. Check their performance; that’s why we don’t have referees at major championships. I am ashamed of this. We have to work hard and make things right,” he said.