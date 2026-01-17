NFF Must Keep Chelle For Continuity – Ndidi

Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi, has called on Nigeria and the Nigeria Football Federation to retain the coach of the team, Eric Chelle, as he called for continuity in the team.

According to the former Leicester star, there is need for continuity as the coach has done well for the team putting into consideration his achievement since joining the team in January, 2025.

Ndidi said the failure of the Super Eagles to get to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the inability of the team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup should be set aside and for everyone to rally round the coach as he has done well for the team.

Speaking ahead of the third-place game against The Pharaohs of Egypt, Ndidi said the players are ready for the game as they don’t want to go home empty handed while also thanking the players for making his reign as the captain a good one.

“The experience for me as a captain, has been fantastic, it is not just me as a captain, it boils down to the coach and to the leaders of the team,” he said.

“It’s a great privilege as I said. for the future, when talking about the future, I will say I am very proud of the team. They have done very well, they have achieved great things in this competition and it’s been amazing.

“And for continuity, I feel like they should keep the coach because he’s a wonderful manager. I’ll say it in front of everyone for free. The only thing needed for this team is continuity.

We should avoid changing things now just because we didn’t made it to the final. “We need to focus on the positives, there are so many competitions ahead, so many games ahead. We must just focus on the team right now because, these set of players have performed wonderfully well.”