NFF must change Peseiro, Uzoho for Eagles to thrive –Oguntuase

Nigerians have already pressed the panic button after the Super Eagles drew with both Lesotho and Zimbabwe in their first two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Do you think that is necessary at this stage?

We can still qualify for the World Cup despite the first two draws in the qualifiers, but my own concern is about the coach (Jose Peseiro). I think the money being spent on him is a waste. I strongly believe that if Nigerian coaches are given such money and a free hand, they will do better than him. This man has no track record; I don’t know where they brought him to manage a big side like the Super Eagles, and it is obvious he is not doing a good job. During our time, there were always home-based players on the ground, and a few foreign-based professionals were invited to bolster the squad. That is how we have been building our team, but Peseiro, like some other foreign coaches before him, would bring all the 23 players from abroad, and these players play different types of styles from their clubs, and they would arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday for a Saturday match. There is no magic any coach can perform in that kind of situation. Look at Senegal; they gave their local coaches an opportunity, and they won the Nations Cup. Success is not achieved overnight; you have to be deliberate and determined in your approach. It is not as if I am totally against hiring foreign coaches, but we have to bring those ones that have won laurels and records to show, not individuals with nothing tangible to their names, and they will come here to collect thousands of dollars every month. With the money we are paying Peseiro, we can get five coaches in Nigeria, and they will be in charge of different layers of the technical aspects of the team. One of them will be a scout who will monitor players across the country, a goalkeeper trainer with intense knowledge and experience, match readers, and so on, and they will work with the head coach.

Local coaches have been given the opportunity, and even our league is believed to be nothing to write home about…

It is true that Nigerian coaches were given the chance, but were they given a free hand? That is the big question. Were they given enough time on the job, like their foreign counterparts? Football is not a sport where you just wake up one day and expect the result; you have to give them the time to build their team, but once a bad result comes, they fire them, unlike the foreign coaches who are given a long time on the job. And talking about the league, it is not where it should be, largely due to a lack of sponsorship; there is not enough money here, but there are very good players. I watch our league, I have coached in the league, and we have good players in Remo, Enyimba, Rangers, Shooting Stars, Akwa United, and Kano Pillars across the country. I can tell you that with a sense of responsibility. I have played in a Super Eagles where almost all the players were picked from the league; I was in Julius Berger FC, Emmanuel Amuneke was also from my club, and Sunday Oliseh was also from Julius Berger. Some players were from the Rangers, ACB, and so on. Clemence Westerhof and Bonfere Jo worked with many of us, and there were results to show for their efforts. Our league may not be good, but we have very good players in the league who can give results. We need players that are hungry for glory; most of the foreign-based professionals are not that hungry. What they do is come home, enjoy themselves, see their families, and go back.

You have spoken about the fact that there are good players in the league who could compete with their counterparts from abroad, but will you agree with me that the league is not as good as when Westerhof and Bonfere Jo were here….

I agree that the league was not this bad in the past; the major problem bedevilling the league now is finance and lack of welfare for the players. During my time, we had no reason to be worried about money because you would get your pay when it was due, but that is no longer there. I am a coach in the Nigerian National League, and I can tell you that my team has financial problems that are affecting the players. But as a coach, I tried to use my experience to make them play for me so that I could get the result that I wanted. I usually make them understand that if you keep working despite the difficult situation, you may get offers from elsewhere, and your fortune will change. I thank God that they are listening to me and some of them have moved to bigger clubs in the league and even abroad. So, I think the league’s organisers should look at this issue and see how we can be able to work on making the welfare of the players the priority. I can tell you that we have talents in this country; I work here, and I know that with the right kind of motivation, our players can challenge anyone across the world.

Some pundits have even said his team has no style of play; do you share that view?

It is hard to say this is the pattern of play the Eagles have now; during the time of Bonfere Jo and Westerhof, we were playing a 4-4-2 formation, but football keeps evolving, and I know that our foreign-based players are exposed to different kinds of styles. However, as an African team, we should have something like a technical identity, but we don’t have that at the moment.

Assessing the current Eagles, pundits believe we have problems in some areas, especially the goalkeeping department. Do you share those sentiments?

The first thing is to change that goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho; he has caused us much pain. We have some of the best strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface; they are powerhouses, but do we have creative midfielders who can give them the passes? Do we have the likes of Austin Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Edema Fuludu, and Friday Ekpo who can give them the passes? We have had great midfielders in the past but now it is something else because the strikers had to work hard and dig deep before they could score goals.

The African Cup of Nations is just a few weeks away. What do you think the chances are for the Eagles?

We have very good individual players; we have players who can hold their own against anyone from Africa, but we don’t have a good coach. And that could be the difference at the tournament. Usually, the Eagles grow into competitions; they don’t usually start well, but game after game, they keep improving. But if you have a coach who is not sound, they may have a lot of problems, and that could mean the team will fail again.

The good thing is that for a competition like this, FIFA will mandate clubs across the world to allow the players to go and represent their various countries, and our coach can have more time to work with them and make his technical and tactical identity show. Whatever happens during this time may also reflect on the way we progress in the competition.