NFF Must Boost Falcons To Reclaim Glory, Rule the World

It was an eventful week across the globe in the world of sports and one must not fail to mention the feat of the German U-17 national team beating France to win the FIFA World Cup for that cadre in Indonesia. The Germans won 4-3 on penalties after full time score stood at 2-2. Incidentally, it was the first triumph for Germany at this level. Of interest to me and many of other followers of football on the continent is the Third Place result in which Mali defeated highly-rated Argentina 3-0 to win the bronze medal.

It was also a week Victor Osimhen was named as the Serie A Player of the Year in the month Nigerians are expecting him to scoop the African best player award. However, the most significant result of the week under review was recorded by the senior national women’s team, the Super Falcons as they defeated Cape Verde 2-1 away to qualify for the Africa Women Nations Cup with an aggregate win of 7-1. The 5-0 win in the first leg was good enough as inspiration to go for the ‘kill’ in the return leg. Even without Asisat Oshoala and some other players who pulled out, the Falcons booked a ticket to Morocco in style.

It is important to look at the team in preparation for AWCON, its chances of picking Olympics ticket and also the need to be among the best in the world. This has to start with coaching and sadly, the Nigeria Football Federation has been quiet about getting a permanent coach for the Falcons. Randy Waldrum’s tenure has expired and the way the coach exchanged tantrums with the federation shortly before the last FIFA Women’s World Cup was enough indication that it was over.

Again, Waldrum is busy with another job in the USA because Falcons’ job is a part-time arrangement. I do not expect a contract extension, rather, a decision should be taken and it has to be fast too. This is a key issue going forward because it is important for the players to get used to the manager. The stand in coach, Justin Madugu, has done well so far but I am aware there are quality former female internationals who are coaches that can handle the team. Mercy Akide-Udoh and Florence Omagbemi are on my mind.

I wonder why the football authorities never thought about getting Akide involved with the Falcons. While we are celebrating the qualification of the Falcons, it is important to think about AWCON and the Olympic ticket now. The time is short and the team needs some friendly games to be ready for Africa. Akide-Udoh and Florence Omagbemi can further give this current team a boost. Women football on the continent has developed rapidly.

Cameroon, South Africa and Morocco defeated the Falcons at the last edition of AWCON where the country placed 4th. It was the worst performance for Nigeria on the continent. Falcons lost to the Bayana Bayana in group stage, lost to Morocco in the semis and also lost to Cameroon in the Third Place match. The last time Nigeria won the trophy on the continent was 2018 in Ghana and that was the 9th win. Like every other Nigerian, I want the Falcons to regain the trophy in 2024 and the task to achieve that must start now.

It is evident that most of the other teams are now using young quality players who can run and move well with the ball. Good enough we also have the likes of Esther Okoronkwo, Uchenna Kanu, Deborah Abiodun, Tosin Dimehin and Rashidat Ajibade in the current fold. At the last World Cup, Nigeria gave a very good display and it is expected that such performance should be built upon not only in Africa but at World stage. I recall Falcons drew 0-0 with highly rated Canada, defeated another top rated team Australia 3-2 on home soil and only lost to another top team, England, on penalties in the last 16 stage.

If the NFF gets to work now, Falcons will not only reclaim glory in Africa but will attain greater heights at world stage. This current bunch can do it, they can rule the world. Oh yes! Falcons have given Nigerians so much joy even more than the Super Eagles. With nine African titles, the team is the most potent national team on the continent and they deserve more support from all and sundry. If there is need to bring in private sector support to boost the team in terms on welfare, it should be done and fast too. As the NFF is planning for the Eagles, Falcons should not be neglected especially because at the end of the day, they are more reliable in terms of results.