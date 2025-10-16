NFF May Cancel Nov Friendlies For W’Cup Playoffs

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may be forced to cancel the Super Eagles’ planned international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in next month, following the team’s progression to the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Our correspondent reports that the two friendly matches were secured by the NFF in case the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the CAF Play-Off Tournament.

With Nigeria now firmly in the race for a World Cup ticket, the friendlies are likely to be shelved to accommodate the high-stakes playoff games.

The Eagles booked their place in the playoffs after a resounding 4–0 victory over Benin Republic in Uyo. Despite missing out on an automatic ticket, the team finished second in their group, ensuring a spot in the next phase of qualification.

The playoffs, set to take place in Morocco will see Nigeria face off against Gabon in the semi-final, while Cameroon will clash with DR Congo in the other fixture. The winners of both matches will meet in a final showdown for a single spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs, scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.