The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the commencement of the NAIJA 4 THE WIN campaign as the Super Eagles return to the continent for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with a renewed commitment to reclaiming the prestigious title for the nation.

Nigeria, three-time winners of Africa’s flagship football championship, arrives in Morocco with a rich history and a firm resolve to restore continental glory.

The silver-medal finish at the 2023 edition in Abidjan, though commendable, remains a reminder of unfinished business. Those memories serve not as setbacks, but as motivation for a stronger, more decisive outing.

READ ALSO:

Under the leadership of Head Coach Eric Sékou Chelle and the unwavering total support of the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation, the team continues to build a solid structure based on discipline, experience, emerging talent, and collective ambition.

The objective is unambiguous: to improve on the last performance and bring the Africa Cup of Nations trophy back to Nigeria.

The NAIJA 4 THE WIN campaign serves as a unifying call to Nigerians across all regions and the diaspora. It reinforces the belief that, just as in Nigeria 1980, Tunisia 1994 and South Africa 2013, Nigeria can once again rise to the summit of African football.

Each of these victories carries its own legacy, and Morocco 2025 presents another opportunity to inscribe a new chapter in that storied tradition.

The NFF urges supporters to stand firmly behind the Super Eagles throughout the tournament from homes and viewing centres across the country to the stands in Morocco. The passion, encouragement, and presence of Nigerians remain critical to the team’s success.

The journey begins with purpose. The mission is defined. The Super Eagles are fully prepared. Naija… let us do it again.