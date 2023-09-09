NFF Holds 79th AGA In Uyo

the Nigeria Football Federation will take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday. The annual plenary of Nigeria’s football governors at all levels will commence with an opening ceremony that is expected to be graced by His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau will, alongside the Executive Committee that he heads, welcome the delegates composed of chairmen and secretaries of the 44 members of the NFF (including FA chairmen and secretaries of the 36 States and the FCT).

Also expected are members of the Akwa Ibom State cabinet, eminent football stakeholders, and NFF Management and Staff. The business session, which begins after the opening ceremony, will kick off fully with an address by the NFF President, and such regular matters such as suspension or expulsion of members (if applicable), activity report of the General Secretary, presentation of the consolidated and revised balance sheet and profit-and-loss statement, approval of the financial statements and the budget, and admission for membership (if applicable) are on the agenda.

On the agenda as well are votes on proposals for amendments to the Statutes, the regulations governing the application of the Statutes and the Standing Orders of the General Assembly (if applicable), and discussion of proposals submitted by the Members and the Executive Committee.

After the conclusion of the assembly, the delegates and other guests and stakeholders will proceed to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final-day qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe, which begins at 5 pm.

Nigeria, on 12 points and already qualified for next year’s continental showpiece in Cote d’Ivoire, need only the minimum win to secure leadership of their group ahead of Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus, who are on 10 points and host the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Bissau.