NFF has shown they are bereft of ideas by keeping Peseiro –Sodje

Peseiro has been offered another contract, but some stakeholders think the NFF should have looked inward for a replacement while others feel he should be allowed to take the team to the Nations Cup having led the squad to qualification. What are your thoughts on this?

I think I have a different opinion. What does the NFF really want? I don’t think giving him an ultimatum was the right thing to do. If they think he’s the right man for the job, then I don’t think all these yes or no questions will come into play. If he is the one to take us forward, then it’s fine, but if he’s not the one, then why go through all this trouble? That’s my opinion, but I’m not in the NFF, and I don’t know what he was told, but if the NFF thinks Peseiro is the man to take us to the next level, then fine.

The coach has been leading the team for a while now. Do you think he has done a good job so far? In your opinion, is he the right person to take the Eagles to the next level?

We are still behind. I am just short of words, I don’t think they thought about it properly. I don’t think the NFF knows what they want so they settled for Peseiro. What do you expect me to say? I’m just short of words but if I was the NFF President I would have done something different 100 percent.

He has been given a mandate to get to the semifinals of AFCON. Do you think we should use that as an ultimatum for a coach?

We have to be sincere with ourselves, the semifinal ultimatum is fair because I don’t think technically we have a team to make us boast that we will win the next AFCON. It’s only right we set the semifinal targets because we cannot also underestimate other countries. Once you get to the semifinal, you have a chance to win it.

Should an ultimatum be part of his contract?

That’s not too bad. I don’t think the NFF did a good job asking him to say yes or no to the job. But giving him an ultimatum is not too bad.

You said we should not underestimate other countries. With the talents we have, do you think we can win the AFCON?

Players-wise, we are good. We struggle because we cannot defend as a team. That is where we are. If we are technically stable, I think that we will go out there and win it. Let’s be honest, we always struggle technically when we get to these competitions, and they kept the same manager. I think we need a defensive coach.

There were insinuations that some local coaches could have been drafted in if Peseiro did not agree on a new contract. we have done that before, but do you think we should have thought about bringing in local coaches?

At the end of the day, there is something called the technical department in the NFF. What is that office doing? That office is where you know what you want technically in football in the country. We have so many coaches so how come the same names keep coming up? Are you telling me we don’t have other coaches who are new, young and vibrant to put the team together? It just looks like it’s the same people, making the same decisions. I’m not happy with the way the new President of the NFF has started. We need to fight against making so many bad decisions.

Osimhen is doing well. Do you think he deserves to be the next African Footballer of the Year?

Definitely. Every African player, even if you are not Nigerian, will agree with me that for what Osimhen did for Napoli, he deserves to win the award. He has proved to be a good scorer year in, and year out. To bring it to the national team, we need to create a system that will allow him to score goals regularly for the Eagles.

I think many people will argue he hasn’t displayed his full potential at the national team level, although he remains the highest goal scorer in the AFCON qualifiers. How best can we make use of him?

It’s very simple, he’s a good striker and scorer, so use his strength. We can make it work, and we need him to play well. That’s what we need to do in the national team; if you have a good coach who is technically sound, he would know exactly what to do with that incredible talent.

We have other strikers like Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Gift Orban proving to be some of the best strikers in Europe at the moment, don’t you think that will create a headache for the coach?

It’s a very good headache. A very good technical coach with an existing plan will know what to do. We have different players doing well in different clubs, which is good, and any manager would love that. When you become a good manager, you have a system and get the players to fit into that system. When you don’t have the system, that’s when you suffer the headache. It’s a good headache for any coach and I’m talking from experience. He should know what players can suit the system. Because Osimhen is scoring goals don’t make him the best player for all systems, some might not work. Technically, we have to be sound and until then we will struggle. Going forward, for the national team, I think we will be okay because we have the players.