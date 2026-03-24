NFF Fixes Sept 26 For Election, Sets Up Electoral Panels, Amends Statutes

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has fixed Saturday, September 26, 2026 , for its next elective congress, as the football house moves to put its structures in place ahead of the polls.

This decision was one of the major highlights of the Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) of the federation held yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The election will take place in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the NFF stated in a communique issued at the end of yesterday’s EGA. In line with preparations for the election, the Congress approved the setting up of Electoral Committee and Electoral Appeals Committee, with 12 members drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The members are Barrister Matthew Burkala (SAN) and Emmanuel Dada Obafemi (North Central); Alhaji Babagoni Grema and Barrister Benjamin Sak (North East); Bature Musa and Professor Abdulmalik Awwal (North West); Justice C.J. Aneke and Arinze Anughere (South East); Dr. Olugbenga Omole and Abayomi Omoyimi (South West); as well as Ayibaye Temedie and Ayi Ekpo Ukpayam (South South).

The committees are expected to be inaugurated in Abuja tomorrow, where members will select their chairmen. Five members will serve on the Electoral Committee, with two as alternates, while the App e a l s Com – mittee will have three m e m b e r s and two alternates.

Also at the meeting, the Congress unanimously approved amendments to the NFF Statutes (March 2026 Edition), the Electoral Code, and the Standing Orders of the General Assembly, as presented by the Executive Committee. However, the new Statutes are yet to be made public as of press time.