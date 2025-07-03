NFF Extends Tenure Of NPFL, NNL, NLO Boards

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has opted to extend the tenure of the present boards of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) till the end of the tenure of the present NFF administration headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

The tenure of the present NFF Board will come to an end on September 29, 2026, having taken office on September 30, 2022. By this decision, the boards headed by Hon.

Gbenga Elegbeleye (NPFL), Chief George Aluo (NNL) and HE Silas Ali Agara (NLO) will now continue in office until September 29, 2026.

The NFF Executive Committee commended the body of work of each of the three boards in the past two years, and charged them to commit even more efforts to delivering better-packaged and more attractive leagues that football managers and stakeholders in the country and the continent at large will be proud of, while resolving to progressively introspect and innovate for the good of the game.

However, the NFF Executive Committee has deferred the decision on the board of the Nigeria Women Football League, headed by Ms Nkechi Nneka Obi, to a later date.

The lifespan of the boards of the leagues, put in place on 1 July 2023 on a two-year mandate, came to an end on Monday, June 30, 2025.