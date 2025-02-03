New Telegraph

February 3, 2025
NFF Expels Two Referees Over Impersonation

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expelled two referees for impersonation in the appointment of officials for NNL and NWFL matches, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the affected officials through their State Football Associations by the NFF Refereeing Development Unit, signed by Mohammed Ameenu.

The affected officials include; Peter Emmanuel Edeoro and Temitope Fadojuto of the Ondo State Football Association.

The letter reads: “I am directed to expel you from the league for trading a match between the two of you while Temitope Fadojuto (OD) impersonate Peter Emmanuel Edeoro (OD) in a Matchday 3 rescheduled match between Inter Lagos FC and Crown FC In MD 3 of the NNL encounter involving Inter Lagos and Crown FC.

“The NFF Refereeing Development Committee appointed: Hussaini Usman OG- Referee Assessor Austin Christian ODReferee Daramola Christiana OS Asst. Referee 1 Peter Emmanuel E. OD Asst. Referee 2 Kolapo Opeyemi LG 4th Official.

