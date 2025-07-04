NFF, Ex-Internationals Mourn As Rufai Dies At 61

Nigeria’s football family is in mourning following the death of one of its greats, Peter Rufai, who died at the age of 61.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper reportedly passed away around 7 am yesterday after battling an illness for about two weeks.

His death was confirmed by former Nigerian players Harrison Jalla and Friday Ekpo, who both expressed shock and sadness. Jalla, who broke the news with our correspondent, said: “I just confirmed that Rufai is gone. He passed at 7 am.

He had been sick for about two weeks, but sadly, he couldn’t make it.” Known to many fans as “Dodo Mayana,” Rufai was one of the finest goalkeepers to ever wear the green and white of Nigeria.

He was a key member of the 1994 Super Eagles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and played at two edityion of FIFA World Cup; he was at 1994 and 1998 tournaments.

He also enjoyed a successful career in Europe, playing in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal, for clubs such as Deportivo La Coruña and Farense.

“This is really, really shocking,” the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said in Abuja. “Peter Rufai dead? What happened? I am perplexed. We did not even know that he had been ill.

“We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest, and to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigeria football family.”