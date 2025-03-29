NFF, Eagles and the hanging World Cup ticket

Share

Here we go again! The Super Eagles, the country’s biggest sports brand, are just at it again. Many followers of football are now mathematicians. The World Cup qualifiers remain a major subject of discussion across Africa and even beyond. Reason is not far-fetched; FIFA has increased the number of participating teams from 32 to 48. There were 32 teams at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

And so with 16 additional slots, it is generally believed that qualification should be easier but sadly, for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, it is even tougher. Strange, so strange!

Before the recent FIFA international window, Nigeria, with three points from four matches in Group C, was four points adrift of teams in top spot with seven points. Sadly, at the end of the window in which two matches were played, Nigeria, now with seven points from six matches, is now six points behind Group C leaders South Africa with 13 points garnered from same number of matches. This is so absurd and pathetic especially when one considers the teams in the qualifying group. Lesotho, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe South Africa and Nigeria are competing in Group C.

With no win in four games, the Super Eagles travelled to Rwanda to face the Amavubi in a make-or-mar encounter under a new manager, Eric Chelle, but somehow, the players were resolute with a good performance which earned Nigeria a 2-0 win in a territory the Eagles were yet to record a win before. The win was greeted with excitement all over the country, especially with the efforts of Victor Osimhen who scored the two goals and also surpassed the record of Segun Odegbami on the senior national team scoring chart. With 26 goals, Osimhen is now chasing the record of late Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37 goals for Nigeria.

Against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, it was expected that the Eagles would take the Warriors to the cleaners but that did not happen, rather the match ended 1-1 with Osimhen scoring the only goal, and so we are back to the table for various permutations. No doubt, this is not looking good. The players should be self-motivated with the intent to feature at the FIFA World Cup. It was clear that there was lack of leadership in the entire team, especially the defence. Troost-Ekong, the captain, was not communicating just as many other players were docile and expecting that the match was already won until the shock equaliser.

And so the implication is that Nigeria still have a huge mountain to climb to be at the Mundial. On paper, Nigeria with six points behind South Africa and with a game to be played away against the Bafana Bafana. Can the Eagles record a resounding win in that encounter?

Many things happened against Zimbabwe. The players were too eager to score and the defence was not top-notch. Captain William Troost-Ekong made two mistakes that Calvin Bassey had to cover up but when it mattered most, the skipper again was lethargic to allow a Zimbabwean striker to move in and score a crucial equaliser which has put Nigeria in a very precarious situation.

Ace sports commentator and former President of Africa Sports Journalist Union, Mitchell Obi, said: “Eric Chelle has shown his miserable game management and we can see the limit of his experience and expertise. For the records, if we did judge a Nigeria coach after two matches and forced him to resign, there is no reason or excuse to let a Franco-Malian not swallow the same pill of evaluation and judgement. Fair is fair and fair could be foul. Everyone called for a 100 percent support for Chelle and he can’t deny our support for him and his team.”

Of course, Chelle goofed by bringing in Victor Boniface to replace Osimhen at a time the team needed to keep the 1-0 margin.

There are many other undercurrents. Chelle, in fairness, inherited a poor start. Eagles had three points from a possible 12 when he took over. In three years, the NFF has engaged four coaches for the Eagles. The NFF is owing the players bonuses and that is not the fault of the coach and the technical centre yet to be built together with a template for the national team.

The issue of South Africa fielding an ineligible player could be a blessing for Nigeria if FIFA removes three points to place the Bafana Bafana on 10 points. But can Nigeria beat South Africa away at this time?

I hate permutations. I thought we were through with it but we are back in it even when 10 slots are on the cards for Africa. Let me also add that the playoffs is a tough terrain. About four countries are ahead of Nigeria on points for the playoff. Gabon has 15 points, Namibia and Senegal and Mozambique have 12 points respectively while Nigeria have just seven points. The Eagles will have to play four more games to earn a final berth. The 2026 World Cup ticket is now tough for Nigeria because the country’s fate is hanging in the balance.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

