The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reaffirmed its commitment to fairness and global best practices following criticisms surrounding the recently conducted draw for the 2025 President Federation Cup.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NFF Executive Committee member and Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Mr George Aluo, described the concerns raised over some of the selected venues particularly the Bwari, Abuja location for the quarter-final clash between Wikki Tourists and Ikorodu City as “ill-conceived and unfortunate.”

According to the fixtures released by the Federation, Abakaliki FC will face Nasarawa United in Benin City, while Wikki Tourists will meet Ikorodu City at the Bwari Stadium in Abuja.

Elsewhere, Akwa United will take on Kwara United in Enugu, and Rangers International are scheduled to play Plateau United at Area 3 Stadium in Abuja.

All matches are set to take place on May 3, with the semi-finalists to emerge thereafter.

Addressing the social media criticism surrounding the Bwari venue, Aluo defended the NFF’s decision, drawing parallels to established practices in other footballing nations.

“In the English FA Cup, fixtures are drawn without sentiment, and it is not uncommon to see Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates or vice versa,” Aluo explained.

“Here in Nigeria, Abiola Babes once hosted Ranchers Bees in Lagos, and no one raised concerns over the proximity between Abeokuta and Lagos.

Similarly, Enugu Rangers hosted Kano Pillars in Asaba, despite the short distance between Asaba and Enugu.”

Aluo urged stakeholders and football enthusiasts to focus on fostering growth and professionalism within Nigerian football rather than fueling unnecessary debates.

“We should promote initiatives that will elevate our football and attract corporate support. Our President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has always demonstrated a commitment to transparency and fairness in all decisions.

Playing in Abuja does not give Wikki Tourists any undue advantage the focus should be on fair officiating at every venue,” he added.

He also highlighted the ongoing corporate backing of the Federation Cup, noting the involvement of GTI, strategic partners of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), in supporting the competition.

“Corporate sponsors are paying attention to how we manage our football, and we should avoid introducing sentiments that undermine the integrity of our competitions.

The President Federation Cup deserves the best in terms of organization and perception,” Aluo concluded.

